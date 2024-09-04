Banglalink launches donation initiative for flood-affected communities

Flood water has started receding in the Eastern parts of the country, showing signs of improvement in the flood situation. With the water level going down, the signs of devastation are getting more evident making the post-flood support a need of the hour.

In response to this situation, the innovative digital operator Banglalink, driven by a strong sense of commitment to society and its people, has launched a seven-day ‘connect and contribute’ campaign to assist flood-affected communities in returning to normal life, said a press release.