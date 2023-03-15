LabAid Cancer Hospital unveils new OVC

Officials present at the event said that after the OVC is published on social media and it will be circulated on other platforms.

In the event, managing director Sakif Shamim said, 180-bed multi-disciplinary LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center has been established with the latest treatment services for all types of cancer diseases and renowned doctors to remove the fear that people have about cancer treatment in Bangladesh.

The biggest means of communication in the present era is visual content. And the crew of our new OVC has put in the hard facts in a simple way. Hopefully, it will touch people's hearts, he added.