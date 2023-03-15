LabAid Cancer Hospital unveils new OVC

Officials present at the event said that after the OVC is published on social media and it will be circulated on other platforms.
In the event, managing director Sakif Shamim said, 180-bed multi-disciplinary LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Center has been established with the latest treatment services for all types of cancer diseases and renowned doctors to remove the fear that people have about cancer treatment in Bangladesh.
The biggest means of communication in the present era is visual content. And the crew of our new OVC has put in the hard facts in a simple way. Hopefully, it will touch people's hearts, he added.
Ziaul Hoque Polash said, “Commercials are not meant to be the story of commercial companies. We had a new experience while working for LabAid Cancer Hospital. And therefore, I would like to thank the authorities for giving me the creative freedom to work.”
He also said that by doing this OVC, an emotional space has been created for LabAid Cancer Hospital.
Popular TV actor FS Nayeem portrays the emotional character of a father treating his cancer-stricken daughter in the commercial. Other family members go through a difficult time leaving a loved one in the hospital with incurable cancer.
At the end of OVC, the emotional moment of defeating cancer and returning home with the dedication of the eminent doctors and services of LabAid Cancer Hospital.
At the LabAid Cancer Hospital located in Green Road of the capital Dhaka; expert doctors along with all types of world-class medical services, modern technology and facilities meet under the same roof where any type of surgery and in-patient services including the first robotic OT in Bangladesh are provided.