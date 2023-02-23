Banglalink hits 40m-subscriber mark

Banglalink hit the new landmark of 40 million subscribers. It crossed the prestigious figure acquiring 330,000 new subscribers in January 2023.

With the newly acquired customers, Banglalink’s subscriber base stood at around 41.4 million at the end of the month, according to a press release.

This milestone was celebrated at the secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday in the presence of posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar, posts and telecommunications secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Banglalink chief executive officer Erik Aas, and its chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer Taimur Rahman.