Banglalink hits 40m-subscriber mark

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar, posts and telecommunications secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Banglalink chief executive officer Erik Aas, and its chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer Taimur Rahman, along with other officials cut a cake to celebrate the achievement at the secretariat on 23 February, 2023.Courtesy

Banglalink hit the new landmark of 40 million subscribers. It crossed the prestigious figure acquiring 330,000 new subscribers in January 2023. 

With the newly acquired customers, Banglalink’s subscriber base stood at around 41.4 million at the end of the month, according to a press release.  

This milestone was celebrated at the secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday in the presence of posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar, posts and telecommunications secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Banglalink chief executive officer Erik Aas, and its chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer Taimur Rahman. 

The achievement came as a result of Banglalink’s drive for nationwide network expansion and consistent technological advancement. Banglalink expanded its network coverage by around 40 per cent last year, increasing its total sites to more than 14,500, which contributed to its emergence as a truly national operator. 

It has been recognized as the fastest 4G network in the country by Ookla for three consecutive years as well. Thanks to its superior network quality and advanced digital services, Banglalink also racked up the highest number of subscribers among all the operators in 2022. The acquisition of 2600,000 new subscribers supported it in hitting the double-digital revenue mark in two consecutive quarters last year.

Moreover, as part of Banglalink’s digital operator strategy, a number of digital services such as Toffee, AppLink and MyBL Super App have been introduced in recent years. 

With over 12 million monthly active users, Toffee has emerged as the flagship of Banglalink's successful endeavors. Toffee’s high-quality contents and smooth viewing experience were instrumental in the growth of Banglalink’s subscriber-base.

