Banglalink hits 40m-subscriber mark

The achievement came as a result of Banglalink’s drive for nationwide network expansion and consistent technological advancement. Banglalink expanded its network coverage by around 40 per cent last year, increasing its total sites to more than 14,500, which contributed to its emergence as a truly national operator.
It has been recognized as the fastest 4G network in the country by Ookla for three consecutive years as well. Thanks to its superior network quality and advanced digital services, Banglalink also racked up the highest number of subscribers among all the operators in 2022. The acquisition of 2600,000 new subscribers supported it in hitting the double-digital revenue mark in two consecutive quarters last year.
Moreover, as part of Banglalink’s digital operator strategy, a number of digital services such as Toffee, AppLink and MyBL Super App have been introduced in recent years.
With over 12 million monthly active users, Toffee has emerged as the flagship of Banglalink's successful endeavors. Toffee’s high-quality contents and smooth viewing experience were instrumental in the growth of Banglalink’s subscriber-base.