Aarong launches product shipping to Australia, UK, USA

Popular lifestyle brand Aarong is now shipping online orders to Australia, United Kingdom and the United States of America through aarong.com.

Aarong has partnered with DHL to offer express delivery within seven business days to these international destinations, says a press release.

Customers can place an order through the website or through Aarong’s mobile apps available on Google Play Store and the apple app store. The brand offers free shipping to these locations when customers purchase over a certain amount.

“We want to connect artisans in Bangladesh to customers around the world,” said Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises.