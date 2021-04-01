ACCA Bangladesh recognises 95 newly qualified members

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh has recognised a total of 95 newly qualified ACCA and FCCA members.

FCCA status is the highest achievement awarded to ACCA members.

Sixty-four new ACCA and 31 new FCCA members get recognised at the annual New Member Ceremony (NMC) 2021 held online on Tuesday, said a press release.

It said Mohsena Khanom has won the ACCA Member Advocacy Award 2020. The ACCA members were thanked for their special contribution to the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Working Group at the event.