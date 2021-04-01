ACCA Bangladesh recognises 95 newly qualified members

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh has recognised a total of 95 newly qualified ACCA and FCCA members.
FCCA status is the highest achievement awarded to ACCA members.
Sixty-four new ACCA and 31 new FCCA members get recognised at the annual New Member Ceremony (NMC) 2021 held online on Tuesday, said a press release.
It said Mohsena Khanom has won the ACCA Member Advocacy Award 2020. The ACCA members were thanked for their special contribution to the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Working Group at the event.
The chairman of FRC Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan was present as the chief guest.
Md Ahsanul Hoque Bashar, country manager of ACCA Bangladesh, Masud Khan, chairman of Unilever Consumer Care, Arif Al-Islam, managing director and chief executive officer of Summit Communications, the current members of ACCA Bangladesh and other guests from various sectors attended the virtual event, the press release added.
Addressing the event, speakers welcomed various initiatives of ACCA Bangladesh and appreciated ACCA’s contribution to the country's economy by producing skilled professional accountants and launching the Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) qualification.
Md Shafaat Ali Choyon, senior business development manager at ACCA Bangladesh, also shared a presentation.
FRC executive director Mohammad Anwarul Karim, Learning Partners, ACCA Bangladesh's senior business development manager Shah Waliul Manzoor, education manager Prawma Tapashi Khan, marketing manager Abdullah Al Hasan, business services and compliance manager GM Rashed and customer service executive Syeda Sadia Afroze also attended the event.