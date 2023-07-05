Banglalink launches Tourist SIM

Banglalink, a leading digital communications service provider in Bangladesh, officially launched its Tourist SIM cards enabling foreign tourists staying in Bangladesh to enjoy Banglalink’s Ookla certified fastest 4G network and digital services, said a press release.
To cater to the varying needs of travelers, Banglalink has introduced 6 different packages – with validity periods of 7 days, 15 days, and 30 days for both physical SIM cards and e-SIM.
Tourists will be able to make local and international calls, SMS, and experience Banglalink’s wide range of digital services. The SIM cards will be automatically deactivated upon the expiry of the user's visa or the validity period of the purchased package.
Each tourist can purchase up to two SIM cards by presenting their passport at designated entrance points and popular tourist spots across Bangladesh. More information about Banglalink’s Tourist SIM Packages is available on Banglalink’s website.
Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink, said, “As a digital operator, we have launched this initiative to deliver uninterrupted connectivity through our fastest 4G network to foreign tourists during their stay in Bangladesh. Our primary aim is to provide a seamless and hassle-free solution that allows visitors to stay connected and have access to Banglalink’s comprehensive range of digital services.”
Banglalink remains committed to enhancing customer experiences by introducing new and improved facilities for its valued customers.