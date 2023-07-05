Banglalink launches Tourist SIM

Banglalink, a leading digital communications service provider in Bangladesh, officially launched its Tourist SIM cards enabling foreign tourists staying in Bangladesh to enjoy Banglalink’s Ookla certified fastest 4G network and digital services, said a press release.

To cater to the varying needs of travelers, Banglalink has introduced 6 different packages – with validity periods of 7 days, 15 days, and 30 days for both physical SIM cards and e-SIM.