Akij Board receives Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022

The idea behind the product is to provide a woodchips-based particle board solution that will cater to the gap of the furniture market. Several limitations of regular particle boards emerged as these could not be lacquered and engraved.
Akij Board product development team came up with a solution by introducing new technology to produce boards made with wood chips from tree branches instead of logs. The products allow engraved designs up to 4 mm, can be lacquered and sanded, have filler materials, and surprisingly takes up less time and cost to achieve a smoother lacquered finish.
Besides establishing the core value, the product will be affordable and environment friendly as well. Thus, a new product named “Lacquer Grade Board” came into production in 2018.
The result of this new product was revolutionary. The entire rural furniture market started using this from the district to the union level at large scales.
In just 3.5 years, this board became a household name among rural furniture manufacturers.
The initiative will save 0.3 million cubic meters of solid wood every year on average, resulting in a decrease in deforestation. Also, the entire furniture market is growing as furniture is now more affordable to the consumer. “Akij Lacquer Grade Board” has proven to be one of the greatest innovations in the Bangladeshi board industry, consistently creating endless possibilities.
