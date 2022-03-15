Akij Board receives Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022

Besides establishing the core value, the product will be affordable and environment friendly as well. Thus, a new product named “Lacquer Grade Board” came into production in 2018.

The result of this new product was revolutionary. The entire rural furniture market started using this from the district to the union level at large scales.

In just 3.5 years, this board became a household name among rural furniture manufacturers.

The initiative will save 0.3 million cubic meters of solid wood every year on average, resulting in a decrease in deforestation. Also, the entire furniture market is growing as furniture is now more affordable to the consumer. “Akij Lacquer Grade Board” has proven to be one of the greatest innovations in the Bangladeshi board industry, consistently creating endless possibilities.