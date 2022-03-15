Local

Akij Board receives Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Akij Board receives Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022
Akij Board receives Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022Saddam Hossain

Akij Board has received Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022 under the category “Best Innovation - Product Development” and “Best Innovation - SDG Inclusion” for the product Akij Lacquer Grade Board.

Bangladesh Innovation Conclave has organised the fourth edition of “Bangladesh Innovation Fest” to drive equitable innovation in the country’s ecosystem on Sunday at a hotel in the capital. The award recognised 38 innovations of the country following 18 winners and 20 honorable mentions under the theme “For an Innovative Bangladesh”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The idea behind the product is to provide a woodchips-based particle board solution that will cater to the gap of the furniture market. Several limitations of regular particle boards emerged as these could not be lacquered and engraved.

Akij Board product development team came up with a solution by introducing new technology to produce boards made with wood chips from tree branches instead of logs. The products allow engraved designs up to 4 mm, can be lacquered and sanded, have filler materials, and surprisingly takes up less time and cost to achieve a smoother lacquered finish.

default-image
Advertisement

Besides establishing the core value, the product will be affordable and environment friendly as well. Thus, a new product named “Lacquer Grade Board” came into production in 2018.

The result of this new product was revolutionary. The entire rural furniture market started using this from the district to the union level at large scales.

In just 3.5 years, this board became a household name among rural furniture manufacturers.

The initiative will save 0.3 million cubic meters of solid wood every year on average, resulting in a decrease in deforestation. Also, the entire furniture market is growing as furniture is now more affordable to the consumer. “Akij Lacquer Grade Board” has proven to be one of the greatest innovations in the Bangladeshi board industry, consistently creating endless possibilities.

Besides establishing the core value, the product will be affordable and environment friendly as well. Thus, a new product named “Lacquer Grade Board” came into production in 2018.

The result of this new product was revolutionary. The entire rural furniture market started using this from the district to the union level at large scales.

In just 3.5 years, this board became a household name among rural furniture manufacturers.

The initiative will save 0.3 million cubic meters of solid wood every year on average, resulting in a decrease in deforestation. Also, the entire furniture market is growing as furniture is now more affordable to the consumer. “Akij Lacquer Grade Board” has proven to be one of the greatest innovations in the Bangladeshi board industry, consistently creating endless possibilities.

Read more from Local
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement