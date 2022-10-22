US Bangla to operate Dhaka-Male flights from 31 October

Meanwhile, US Bangla flights will leave Male’s Velana International Airport for Dhaka at 1.20pm on every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday. Flights will leave for Dhaka at 1:05 pm from Male on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
On 19 November, a 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft of the private carrier left Dhaka for Male carrying 129 passengers in its first flight on this route.
The Dhaka-Male flight service was launched with three flights a week and currently four flights are operational on this route.
The minimum fare on the Dhaka-Male route, including all taxes and surcharges, has been fixed at Tk 29,508 one-way and Tk 45,545 for return.