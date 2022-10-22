US Bangla to operate Dhaka-Male flights from 31 October

US Bangla Airlines will operate Dhaka to Male flights six days a week from October 31 considering the increased passenger demands, UNB reports.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the private carrier will operate flights to Maldives’ capital Male from Dhaka every day in a week except on Thursday, according to the new schedule.

From 31 October, Dhaka-Male flight will leave Dhaka airport at 9 am on every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday while on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday it will leave at 8.45am.