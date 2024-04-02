Grameenphone introduces Eid offers to propel smartphone adoption for all

With this latest offer, Grameenphone users will enjoy a 6-month free internet package, and a 1-month subscription to premium OTT platforms with the purchase of a new smartphone.

As a key enabler of Smart Bangladesh, Grameenphone recognizes the pivotal role smartphones play in shaping a digital way of life to empower smart citizens.

The company believes in the transformative power of the internet, whether it’s for everyday necessities, education or healthcare to improve their lives.

To accelerate smartphone adoption across the nation and realize the vision of Smart Bangladesh by 2041, Grameenphone has unveiled these exciting offers.