Bangla Academy launches book fair website with Huawei’s cloud support

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 began on 15 February and will continue until 17 March at Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent venue at Suhrawardi Udyan in Dhaka.
Huawei will provide the cloud service for the website and CEMS will be maintaining it.
Visitors will get detailed information about stalls, books, events, activities, and locations of the book fair. Users can also store data, set appointments with stalls, chat with the stalls and learn about the writers’ visiting time.
Visitors can also register their names, mobile numbers, addresses and email addresses and order books. Currently, order is available on cash on delivery with online payment to be added soon.
Poet Nurul Huda, director general (DG) of Bangla Academy, said, “The whole country is moving towards digital services and the government is facilitating this transformation. Accordingly, Bangla Academy has launched the website on book fair this year so that everyone can access the necessary information digitally.”
The DG also thanked Huawei for providing the cloud partner.
Yuying Karl, director (public affairs and communications department) of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh), said, “Huawei has been participating in the development of ICT sector and serving Bangladesh through introducing world’s most innovative technologies, such as Huawei Cloud platform."
"The website will add a new dimension to the book fair and help Bangla Academy in many ways.” he added.
Huawei Cloud started its journey in Bangladesh in 2018 and initially facilitated the e-government execution by premising Cloud in ICT Division, which is hosting over 120 applications for different ministries.
Huawei Cloud also focuses on providing reliable cloud solutions for media, e-commerce, ISV, manufacturing industry, and customers to help their digital transformation with local service support.