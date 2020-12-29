Berger organises award event for the 25th Berger Young Painters’ Art Competition 2020

The award presentation ceremony of the 25th Berger Young Painters’ Art Competition (BYPAC) was recently held at the Berger House in Uttara of the capital city recently.

BYPAC has completed 25 successful years since its inception in 1996. Berger Paints is proud to celebrate the Silver Jubilee round of the BYPAC programme, organised every year with the objective to encourage promising artists of the country. It takes more than talent and skill to thrive as an artist since the lack of creative space and encouragement, and low public exposure often compels our young painters to give up on their potential. BYPAC has established itself as a platform for such artists and has given them the opportunity to attain nationwide recognition for their works of art.

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing, welcomed the guests to the award event and provided a brief introduction of BYPAC, highlighting the contribution of the competition in developing the field of art for 25 long years. Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka and chairman of 25th BYPAC jury committee, elaborated on the accomplishment of this years’ competition and praised all those associated with making it a success amidst the challenging circumstances this year.