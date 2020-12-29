Berger organises award event for the 25th Berger Young Painters’ Art Competition 2020

The award presentation ceremony of the 25th Berger Young Painters’ Art Competition (BYPAC) was recently held at the Berger House in Uttara of the capital city recently.
BYPAC has completed 25 successful years since its inception in 1996. Berger Paints is proud to celebrate the Silver Jubilee round of the BYPAC programme, organised every year with the objective to encourage promising artists of the country. It takes more than talent and skill to thrive as an artist since the lack of creative space and encouragement, and low public exposure often compels our young painters to give up on their potential. BYPAC has established itself as a platform for such artists and has given them the opportunity to attain nationwide recognition for their works of art.
Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing, welcomed the guests to the award event and provided a brief introduction of BYPAC, highlighting the contribution of the competition in developing the field of art for 25 long years. Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka and chairman of 25th BYPAC jury committee, elaborated on the accomplishment of this years’ competition and praised all those associated with making it a success amidst the challenging circumstances this year.
Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, BPBL, expressed gratitude to the artist community of Bangladesh who have supported and facilitated BYPAC every year. She said, “There have been some marvelous submissions this year. I have been truly inspired by the display of talent by the young artists. Given the increasing number of submissions and participating artists in the competition since 1996, this competition has proven its role in uplifting the creative development of Bangladesh’s youth.”
Jayatu Chakma secured the 1st position in this year’s competition with his painting titled ‘Lockdown.’ Sumiya Mehernaz Joya and Rumana Rahman secured the 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Saiyad Saif Ali, and Shahed Hossain also made it to the top 6. A total of 772 paintings were received this year from 392 participants. The winners were chosen by a jury board consisting of respected artists Nisar Hossain, Sheikh Afzal Hossain, Asmita Alam Shammy, Ahmed Shamsuddoha, Kanak Chanpa Chakma and Mohammad Iqbal Ali. The winners are awarded with prize money, crests, certificates, and participation in art workshop at Rabindra Bharoti, Kolkata.