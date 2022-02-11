BIDA proposes for reducing corporate tax rates to woo foreign investment

Speaking on the occasion, BIDA's international investment development department director general Shah Mohammad Mahbub said that the international investors always consider the corporate tax rates of the neighbouring and competitor countries before making investment.

Stressing the need for reducing the corporate tax rates to motivate the foreign investors, he said that the corporate tax rates in many countries range from 21 to 24 per cent which is 32 per cent in Bangladesh for the non-listed companies which eventually shoots over 40 per cent.

"Such high rate needs to be reduced. If this can be done, then it would be possible to attract the foreign investors and thus Bangladesh could be presented more positively before the foreigners," added Mahbub.