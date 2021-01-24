Bitcoin falls below $30,000, worst weekly loss in months

As the world went gaga over the overall value of all cryptocurrencies surpassing the $1 trillion mark and Bitcoin crossing the $40,000 mark, the cryptocurrency saw its sharpest fall since September last year, hitting under $30,000 this week and hovering around $31,000 on Friday.

Two weeks ago, Bitcoin hit $42,000, but it is now down 30 per cent from that record high. According to reports, increasing calls for regulation is the reason Bitcoin has crashed so big.

At a US Senate hearing earlier this week, Janet Yellen, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, suggested that lawmakers must “curtail” the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin over concerns that they are being used for illegal activities.

“Cryptocurrencies are a particular concern. I think many are used—at least in a transaction sense—mainly for illicit financing. I think we really need to examine ways in which we can curtail their use and make sure that money laundering doesn’t occur through those channels,” she said.