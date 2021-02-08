bKash becomes Bangladesh’s first PCI DSS certified MFS provider

The country’s biggest mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash has achieved a distinct benchmark of compliance for maintaining a high level of data security of the customers.

The company has become the first-ever MFS provider of Bangladesh to get payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS) certification.

To be compliant with the certification, bKash has deployed strong applications, system and network mechanism, regular monitoring and maintenance.

PCI DSS is an industry-mandated set of standards to keep consumers’ card data safe when it is used with merchants and service providers.

This means customers who are doing card transactions through bKash app are enjoying a high level of security.