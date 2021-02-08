bKash becomes Bangladesh’s first PCI DSS certified MFS provider

UNB
Dhaka
bKash becomes Bangladesh’s first PCI DSS certified MFS provider

The country’s biggest mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash has achieved a distinct benchmark of compliance for maintaining a high level of data security of the customers.

The company has become the first-ever MFS provider of Bangladesh to get payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS) certification.

To be compliant with the certification, bKash has deployed strong applications, system and network mechanism, regular monitoring and maintenance.

PCI DSS is an industry-mandated set of standards to keep consumers’ card data safe when it is used with merchants and service providers.

This means customers who are doing card transactions through bKash app are enjoying a high level of security.

Advertisement

Major general Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash said, “Very few organisations in Bangladesh are PCI DSS certified. However, a payment service provider needs to have this kind of certification for safeguarding the data rights of customers.”

“We have always strived to achieve the utmost compliance standards in the industry through ensuring the security of the user’s data, providing safe financial services, and strictly adhering to the instructions of the regulator.”

With the popularity of online shopping and the growing number of card transactions, PCI DSS was created for providing an extra level of protection for card issuers, cardholders and payment service providers.

It is one of the most stringent and most coveted security standards in the industry now and is a required standard for any company that accepts, stores, processes or transmits cardholder data.

More News

bKash offers up to Tk150 cashback on first-time credit card bill payment

bKash offers up to Tk150 cashback on first-time credit card bill payment

US-Bangla Airlines begins flights on Dhaka-Dubai route

An aircraft of US-Bangla Airlines in flight

Bitcoin falls below $30,000, worst weekly loss in months

Bitcoin falls below $30,000, worst weekly loss in months

US-Bangla’s daily Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka flight from 1 Feb

169 stranded Bangladeshis return from India by a chartered flight of US-Bangla airlines