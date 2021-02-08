bKash becomes Bangladesh’s first PCI DSS certified MFS provider

The country’s biggest mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash has achieved a distinct benchmark of compliance for maintaining a high level of data security of the customers.
The company has become the first-ever MFS provider of Bangladesh to get payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS) certification.
To be compliant with the certification, bKash has deployed strong applications, system and network mechanism, regular monitoring and maintenance.
PCI DSS is an industry-mandated set of standards to keep consumers’ card data safe when it is used with merchants and service providers.
This means customers who are doing card transactions through bKash app are enjoying a high level of security.
Major general Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash said, “Very few organisations in Bangladesh are PCI DSS certified. However, a payment service provider needs to have this kind of certification for safeguarding the data rights of customers.”
“We have always strived to achieve the utmost compliance standards in the industry through ensuring the security of the user’s data, providing safe financial services, and strictly adhering to the instructions of the regulator.”
With the popularity of online shopping and the growing number of card transactions, PCI DSS was created for providing an extra level of protection for card issuers, cardholders and payment service providers.
It is one of the most stringent and most coveted security standards in the industry now and is a required standard for any company that accepts, stores, processes or transmits cardholder data.