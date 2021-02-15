bKash CEO Kamal Quadir gets CSR award

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, country’s largest mobile financial service provider, has received “Best E-cash/money & CSR award” for his exceptional contribution to the welfare of people during COVID period, reports UNB.

The “Global Business CSR Award-2021” ceremony was held on Saturday at a city hotel to honor the recipients from different fields who have contributed in CSR activities during coronavirus pandemic.

Md Tazul Islam, Minister of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives was present as chief guest at the event.

Md Enamur Rahman MP, state minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief; Murad Hasan, state minister of Information and Shahjahan Mahmood, chairman of Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company were also present as special guests.