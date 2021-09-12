bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank

An integrated transaction service has been launched between bKash and Community Bank.

Now the customers of Community Bank, including all the members of Bangladesh Police, can add money instantly to their bKash accounts and also transfer money.

Community Bank customers can now make transactions 24/7 through the bKash app. Also, 55 million bKash customers will be able to “cash out” at a 1.49% charge from 165 ATM booths of Community Bank, according to a media statement.