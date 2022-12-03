Daraz Cares announces ‘ek goal e double khushi’ for FIFA world cup 2022

Online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has recently announced a special event – “Ek Goal e Double Khushi” on the occasion of FIFA World Cup 2022 as a part of its social responsibility.

Under this initiative DARAZ will contribute towards one child’s education for each goal in this World Cup and invite others to share the happiness by donating in their newly-launched donation platform “DARAZ DONATES”.

The contribution will provide one-month education and other materials to a child to initiate his/her educational journey with JAAGO Foundation, a youth-based organisation dedicated to the betterment of underprivileged and poverty-stricken people of Bangladesh.