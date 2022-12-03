Daraz Cares announces ‘ek goal e double khushi’ for FIFA world cup 2022

AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, “The World Cup fever sweeps through Bangladesh every four years. With that in mind, Daraz Bangladesh is playing its part in helping the education of underprivileged children to prolong the joy of every goal in this World Cup. ‘Ek Goal e Double Khushi’ will add and prolong the celebration over each goal, regardless of the winning team. This CSR initiative is a noble attempt to make a difference in the lives of children and add to the enchantment of the World Cup that grips the nation.”
“At Daraz, our intention remains to uplift our communities. However, the goal can be achieved by a joint contribution from all. Daraz Donates is the country's first multi-charity donation platform where anyone can donate to the cause that means the most to them, without a service fee.”
Donate here: (https://tinyurl.com/DarazDonates)
“As a football-crazy nation, what better way to celebrate it than to give marginalised children a chance to get a quality education”, said Korvi Rakshand, the founder of JAAGO Foundation. “As more and more goals are achieved, more and more children will be able to receive an education. I hope that this initiative will inspire others to get involved in the community and make a difference.”
Post the World Cup final, Daraz Cares committed to contribute the amount, as much as the cumulative of all goals starting from the first match till the final match. The amount will be handed over to Jaago Foundation as the NGO partner who has been successfully running their Sponsor a Child programme. Besides, the amount donated by others through their donation platforms goes directly to the NGOs.