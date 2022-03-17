BRAC Bank organises workshop on digital entrepreneurial skills for women

“In the face of changing business landscape and the rise of f-commerce, budding entrepreneurs need the right skillsets and tools to run their businesses efficiently. We think this training will provide necessary skillsets which would help the businesswomen expand their businesses and accelerate growth.”

“This particular training is timely as f-commerce is growing and has immense potential for women entrepreneurs to flourish. TARA will always help the entrepreneurs excel in the emerging business frontiers and continue to organize such initiative as part of its capacity development and networking activities,” he continued.

A diverse group of women business owners representing online platforms, community and institutions such Pop of Color, HerWill, Shreya BD, WE, SME Foundation, A2i, TARA SME clients took part in the training.