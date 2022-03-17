BRAC Bank organises workshop on digital entrepreneurial skills for women

It aimed to facilitate women entrepreneurs in developing their entrepreneurial and managerial skills to help them expand and sustain online businesses.
The up-and-coming entrepreneurs were imparted with the knowledge and practical skills on digital marketing, access to the online marketplace, and international market mechanisms from industry experts.
Samir Muhammad Korban, head of business at Beatnik Digital, conducted a ‘Digital Marketing Know-how’ session while Abul Hasnat Shohag, business development lead at sManager, ran on ‘Access to Online Marketplace’ session.
Kazi ABM Bashir, head of trade operations at BRAC Bank, conducted the final session on ‘Access to International Market Mechanism’.
Two successful entrepreneurs, Rehana Akter, owner of Clay Image, and Zerin Tasnim Khan, founder of 6 Yards Story, shared stories on their entrepreneurial journey.
Inaugurating the workshop as the chief guest, Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME banking at BRAC Bank, said: “BRAC Bank TARA always comes up with capacity-building initiatives for the women business owners providing them with vital knowhow on business efficiently.”
“In the face of changing business landscape and the rise of f-commerce, budding entrepreneurs need the right skillsets and tools to run their businesses efficiently. We think this training will provide necessary skillsets which would help the businesswomen expand their businesses and accelerate growth.”
“This particular training is timely as f-commerce is growing and has immense potential for women entrepreneurs to flourish. TARA will always help the entrepreneurs excel in the emerging business frontiers and continue to organize such initiative as part of its capacity development and networking activities,” he continued.
A diverse group of women business owners representing online platforms, community and institutions such Pop of Color, HerWill, Shreya BD, WE, SME Foundation, A2i, TARA SME clients took part in the training.
The platform initiators and directors Tinker Jannat Meem, Shegufta Ghani, Sanzida Chowdhury Swarna, Imana Haque Jyoti also shared their visions.
Mehruba Reza, head of TARA, and Khadija Mariam, head of women entrepreneur cell at BRAC Bank, were also present.