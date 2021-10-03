BRAC Bank recruits transgender and physically challenged people

Selim RF Hussain, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the BRAC Bank, said, “BRAC Bank believes that race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or physical challenges should not be any barrier for an individual to deliver their potentials. Our existing coworkers are already sensitized to welcome the new teammates with open arms in the BRAC Bank family. We believe our step would also create social awareness for adoption of transgender community into the mainstream.”

He further said, “Somebody has to take the first move to dispel the social stigma and ensure social justice as every human deserves. I also thank the educational institutions that provided academic learning opportunities to transgender and physically challenged people.”