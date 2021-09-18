BRAC Bank, SME Foundation teamed up to help small businesses recover

SME Foundation will provide Tk 2 billion to the participating banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). Of the total fund, BRAC Bank alone will avail Tk 500 million which will be disbursed to the entrepreneurs at a subsidised rate of 4 per cent.

Earlier, in the first stimulus package of Tk 1 billion spearheaded by SME Foundation, BRAC Bank disbursed BDT 40 crore to the CMSMEs across the country.