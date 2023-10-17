Moner Bondhu to provide mental healthcare services to Banglalink employees

Moner Bondhu, a leading mental health organisation in Bangladesh, announced its official partnership with Banglalink Digital Communication Limited, a pioneering telecommunications company in Bangladesh, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, said a press release.
Both entities formalised this collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 10 October.
Under this groundbreaking partnership, Moner Bondhu will serve as the 'Official Mental Health Partner' of Banglalink, providing comprehensive mental healthcare and wellbeing services to the employees of Banglalink and their dependents. This initiative aims to promote mental health awareness, enhance emotional wellbeing, and create a supportive work environment for the employees and their families.
To mark this significant occasion, Moner Bondhu's Founder and CEO, Tawhida Shiropa, and psychosocial counsellor, Mehadi Mobarak, conducted a mental health and wellbeing awareness session at Banglalink's head offices in the capital’s Gulshan.
The session was designed to educate and empower Banglalink employees on the importance of mental health and self-care.
Following the awareness session, the formal signing of the MOU took place. Chief Human Resource and Administration Officer of Banglalink, Monzula Morshed, and Founder and CEO of Moner Bondhu, Tawhida Shiropa, represented their respective organizations and inked the agreement.
Tawhida Shiropa, founder and CEO of Moner Bondhu, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are honoured to be chosen as the Official Mental Health Partner of Banglalink. Mental health is a vital aspect of overall wellbeing, and this type of exemplary collaboration opens new horizons for creating a worldwide healthy workplace ecosystem. As mental health is a human right, we want to thank Banglalink for leading by example for the overall wellbeing of their employees.’’
Monzula Morshed, chief human resource and administration officer of Banglalink, shared her thoughts on the partnership: ‘‘The wellbeing of our employees is an important focus for us. Partnering with Moner Bondhu is an important step for us to ensure that mental healthcare is more accessible to our colleagues. We at Banglalink firmly believe in breaking the stigma held against reaching out for mental healthcare, and hope to create a work environment where healthy minds are seen as a priority within the workforce.”
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting mental health support and awareness within the workplace. Both Moner Bondhu and Banglalink are dedicated to creating a positive and nurturing environment for employees, emphasizing the importance of mental health in overall wellbeing.