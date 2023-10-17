Moner Bondhu to provide mental healthcare services to Banglalink employees

Moner Bondhu, a leading mental health organisation in Bangladesh, announced its official partnership with Banglalink Digital Communication Limited, a pioneering telecommunications company in Bangladesh, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, said a press release.

Both entities formalised this collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 10 October.

Under this groundbreaking partnership, Moner Bondhu will serve as the 'Official Mental Health Partner' of Banglalink, providing comprehensive mental healthcare and wellbeing services to the employees of Banglalink and their dependents. This initiative aims to promote mental health awareness, enhance emotional wellbeing, and create a supportive work environment for the employees and their families.