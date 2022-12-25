Bangladesh Brand Forum awards the most loved brands of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Brand Forum hosted the 14th edition of the Best Brand Award to honour the most loved brands of Bangladesh through a gala ceremony at The Grand Ballroom, Le Méridien, Dhaka, on Saturday.

The much-anticipated accolade in the branding fraternity of Bangladesh was organised in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star.

With its core objective of inspiring the nation, Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the Best Brand Award in 2008 to inspire and honour the most loved brands in the country. Now, after more than a decade and long establishment, this successive accolade has become the signature and leading branding recognition in Bangladesh.