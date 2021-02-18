Daraz ropes in Shakib Al Hasan as campaign ambassador

World’s no 1. ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has recently signed a year-long contract with e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh as their campaign ambassador.
The signing ceremony was held at Daraz Bangladesh’s Banani headquarters on 17 February 2021 with the presence of concerned officials from both sides, said a media release.
From now on, Shakib will be the face of Daraz in different campaigns such as Bengali new year, anniversary, and the single day campaign named 11.11.
“Shakib’s biggest qualities are his reliability and consistency, which are also synonymous with Daraz. Everyone can easily imagine the outcome from the union of two giants from two different areas,” said Daraz Bangladesh Limited’s managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq.
Shakib Al Hasan said, “Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity. Usually the partnerships I have with other brands are long. So, I hope we can have a great time with Daraz just like we have big partnerships in cricket.”
Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has always been a renowned name among the customers owing to its time-befitting offers and deals. With the signing of a new partnership with Shakib, the commitment to enhance the online shopping experience of the customers has got a new dimension.