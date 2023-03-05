Youth demand termination of fossil-finance

The youth at an event in Dhaka have demanded termination of fossil finance, saying it is not a question of financial or technical capacity; rather it is a matter of global leaders’ will.

There are enough funds to fulfill the goals of SDGs if public investment banks and private sector organisations redirect the investments made in fossil fuel to sustainable projects and renewable energy, they said at the global climate strike in front of the national press club in Dhaka on Friday.

According to a press release, hundreds of young people from Activista Bangladesh, a platform of ActionAid Bangladesh and more than 24 youth organizations, attended the global climate strike.