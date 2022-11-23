PRAN-RFL group wins six trophies for its export prowess

Moreover, the concerned commerce ministry awarded export trophy to the Group as the highest exporter for the last 18 consecutive years.
Minister for commerce Tipu Munshi awarded the trophies among the winning organisations at a function at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal on Tuesday, as chief guest.
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, received the award on behalf of PRAN Dairy while Uzma Chowdhury, director (corporate finance) at the group and Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group received the award on behalf of PRAN Agro and PRAN Foods respectively.
Therefore, RN Paul, managing director of RFL group received the award on behalf of Rangpur Metal and Toukirul Islam, executive director of Durable Plastic and Mohammad Kazi Abdul Quiyum, executive director of Banga Plastic International received the award on behalf their organizations.
PRAN-RFL Group, the country’s leading food manufacturer and exporter, started exporting its products to France in 1997. At present, the group is exporting it wide range of products to 145 countries in the globe.
PRAN-RFL has a big market in India and Middle East countries and also available in Africa, Europe and North and South America region.