PRAN-RFL group wins six trophies for its export prowess

PRAN-RFL Group has secured the highest national export trophies for its outstanding contribution to export segment for FY 2018-19.

This business giant received six trophies, including gold, out of the 71 companies nominated for the trophies, from the Commerce Ministry for exporting agro processing, plastic goods and light engineering sectors.

Though this group secured five export trophies in 2016-17 and 2017-18, each, this time they broke its own record and got the highest six trophies.