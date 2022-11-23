Local

PRAN-RFL group wins six trophies for its export prowess

Prothom Alo English Desk
PRAN-RFL Group has secured the highest national export trophies for its outstanding contribution to export segment for FY 2018-19.

This business giant received six trophies, including gold, out of the 71 companies nominated for the trophies, from the Commerce Ministry for exporting agro processing, plastic goods and light engineering sectors.

Though this group secured five export trophies in 2016-17 and 2017-18, each, this time they broke its own record and got the highest six trophies.

Moreover, the concerned commerce ministry awarded export trophy to the Group as the highest exporter for the last 18 consecutive years.

Minister for commerce Tipu Munshi awarded the trophies among the winning organisations at a function at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal on Tuesday, as chief guest.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, received the award on behalf of PRAN Dairy while Uzma Chowdhury, director (corporate finance) at the group and Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group received the award on behalf of PRAN Agro and PRAN Foods respectively.

Therefore, RN Paul, managing director of RFL group received the award on behalf of Rangpur Metal and Toukirul Islam, executive director of Durable Plastic and Mohammad Kazi Abdul Quiyum, executive director of Banga Plastic International received the award on behalf their organizations.

PRAN-RFL Group, the country’s leading food manufacturer and exporter, started exporting its products to France in 1997. At present, the group is exporting it wide range of products to 145 countries in the globe.

PRAN-RFL has a big market in India and Middle East countries and also available in Africa, Europe and North and South America region.

