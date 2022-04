Mobile financial services provider Nagad, in partnership with business technology solution provider DotLines, has launched the e-commerce platform Nagad Mela for its customers.

Nagad Mela is a one-stop marketplace developed with a mix of local small and medium- businesses. It has more than 10,000 products in six popular categories.

Customers can access Nagad Mela through the Nagad app. They can also access this platform by directly visiting its website.