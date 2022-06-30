Edison brings Helio30 smartphone

Its resolution is 1080x2400 pixels or full HD Plus. Run by the Android 11 operating system, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s premium category Helio P70 12 nm chipset & 2.1 GHz Octacore processor. The GPU has a speed of 900 MHz. With 6 GB RAM, get great performance. Its internal storage is 128 GB; with the MMC it can be expanded up to 256 GB.
The new phone has a 108megapixel UHD quad camera with F1.79 aperture & LED flash, one with a 115-degree wide-angle lens, the other with macro shot capturing, and the other with a depth sensor lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel F2.0 aperture camera with a Display Flash.
It has a 5000 mah lithium polymer battery to give power backup. There are two Nano SIMs in use in this smartphone & separate slots for the memory card. Its face unlock feature will be able to read the user’s face in 0.3 seconds.
The new smartphone has a G sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope sensor, and magnetic sensor.
The price of the phone is Tk 14,990. It will be available in Flame Orange and Mint Green colours at all Symphony outlets with attractive bundle offers.