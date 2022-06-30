Edison brings Helio30 smartphone

Edison Group has launched a flagship smartphone with 6 GB RAM for the first time Helio30.

This ‘Helio 30’ model phone is made at the Edison Industries factory of Symphony Mobile.

Edison Group Managing Director Jakaria Shahid, brand ambassador actress Shobnom Bubly, actor Riaz, head of sales and marketing Mohammad Abu Sayem, and head of product management Munim Md Istiaque unveiled the Helio30 at Edison Group head office on Wednesday, said a media release.

The ‘Helio30’ flagship phone with leather back part design uses a 6.67-inch in-cell IPS technology punch-hole display.