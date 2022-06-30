Local

Edison brings Helio30 smartphone

UNB
Dhaka
Edison brings Helio30 smartphone
Edison brings Helio30 smartphoneUNB

Edison Group has launched a flagship smartphone with 6 GB RAM for the first time Helio30.

This ‘Helio 30’ model phone is made at the Edison Industries factory of Symphony Mobile.

Edison Group Managing Director Jakaria Shahid, brand ambassador actress Shobnom Bubly, actor Riaz, head of sales and marketing Mohammad Abu Sayem, and head of product management Munim Md Istiaque unveiled the Helio30 at Edison Group head office on Wednesday, said a media release.

The ‘Helio30’ flagship phone with leather back part design uses a 6.67-inch in-cell IPS technology punch-hole display.

Its resolution is 1080x2400 pixels or full HD Plus. Run by the Android 11 operating system, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s premium category Helio P70 12 nm chipset & 2.1 GHz Octacore processor. The GPU has a speed of 900 MHz. With 6 GB RAM, get great performance. Its internal storage is 128 GB; with the MMC it can be expanded up to 256 GB.

The new phone has a 108megapixel UHD quad camera with F1.79 aperture & LED flash, one with a 115-degree wide-angle lens, the other with macro shot capturing, and the other with a depth sensor lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel F2.0 aperture camera with a Display Flash.

It has a 5000 mah lithium polymer battery to give power backup. There are two Nano SIMs in use in this smartphone & separate slots for the memory card. Its face unlock feature will be able to read the user’s face in 0.3 seconds.

The new smartphone has a G sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope sensor, and magnetic sensor.

The price of the phone is Tk 14,990. It will be available in Flame Orange and Mint Green colours at all Symphony outlets with attractive bundle offers.

Read more from Local
Post Comment