Huawei holds ‘Bangladesh Fusion Solar Summit’ on renewable energy

Huawei South Asia has organised “Huawei Bangladesh Fusion Solar Summit 2023” at Huawei Bangladesh Academy recently to shed light on the prospects and future of renewable energy in this country recently, said a press release.

The attendees discussed the prospects of fusion solar technology and its transformative power and highlighted the collaborative efforts required to take the nation towards a future with sustainable energy in this event.

Md Mijanur Rahman, member (planning and development) of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) was present at the event as the chief guest.