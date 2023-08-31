Huawei holds ‘Bangladesh Fusion Solar Summit’ on renewable energy

Huawei South Asia has organised “Huawei Bangladesh Fusion Solar Summit 2023” at Huawei Bangladesh Academy recently to shed light on the prospects and future of renewable energy in this country recently, said a press release.
The attendees discussed the prospects of fusion solar technology and its transformative power and highlighted the collaborative efforts required to take the nation towards a future with sustainable energy in this event.
Md Mijanur Rahman, member (planning and development) of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) was present at the event as the chief guest.
Besides, Liang Weixing (Jack), managing director of Huawei South Asia digital power business department, Govinda Mozumder, general manager of Sympa Solar Ltd were the speakers at the event. More than 120 industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders participated in the event.
Liang Weixing (Jack), managing director of Huawei South Asia digital power business department, said, “Renewable energy is the need of the hour. Our customers will generate 845.5 billion KWH of green power and save 35.5 billion KWH of electricity by the end of 2023.
“Huawei has been relentlessly working to create a better world by introducing leading innovations and intelligent upgrades and we will keep working to make a greener future for Bangladesh using our digital power solutions,” he added.
“To make Bangladesh self-reliant in the power sector, we need to shift our focus towards renewable energy such as solar power. The government is taking multi-faceted steps in this regard. In addition, concerted efforts from all stakeholders are required to ensure a sustainable energy future for the country. Huawei’s Digital power solutions are adding great value to this cause”, said chief guest Md Mijanur Rahman, member (planning and development) of the Bangladesh PDB.