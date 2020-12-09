Emirates Airlines boosts services to Dhaka from 14 Dec

To meet the growing passengers’ demand, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will operate double daily flight to Dhaka starting from 14 December, reports UNB.

The added services will offer customers an enhanced connectivity to more than 95 destinations within Emirates’ growing network, via Dubai, said a media release.

Emirates’ additional flights EK 585 will be operated utilising Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that will depart Dhaka at 01:00hrs and reach Dubai at 4:35hrs local time.

The return flight, EK 584 will depart Dubai at 16:45hrs and arrive in Dhaka at 23:00hrs local time.