Energypac brings in new JAC T-8 double cabin pickup

Energypac, the official distributor of Chinese state-owned automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer JAC Motors, has recently introduced the new generation stylish JAC double cabin pickup ‘T-8’, said a press release.

A virtual launching ceremony was held to this end on Monday.

Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), was the chief guest at the event while Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO, Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL), Oscar Yu, deputy general manager of JAC International, and other officials of EPGL were present.