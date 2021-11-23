Energypac brings in new JAC T-8 double cabin pickup

EPGL MD Humayun Rashid said JAC T-8 would be assembled locally at Energypac Industrial Park. “We are proud that we are able to contribute to the development of the Bangladesh economy, even during the pandemic. We believe Bangladesh will be considered a lucrative destination for investment in the Chinese community and will be considered a country of opportunity. We are proud to contribute to participate in the innovation and reimagining Bangladesh as a destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). With this, we are proud to say that “Crafted with pride, Made in Bangladesh,” he added.
FBCCI president Jashim Uddin said, “Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in developing its transportation system. Consequently, our automobile industry is also expanding. I congratulate Energypac for bringing JAC vehicles to this country, which are playing significant roles in empowering people economically.”
“We are proud that Energypac is one of the biggest contributors to the economy in Bangladesh. There is huge potential in Bangladesh for FDI. I encourage Energypac to launch other big JAC vehicles. To JAC, Bangladesh wants more investment from you,” he added.
The T-8 is a versatile double cabin pickup vehicle and can be used both for transporting goods and personal purposes. It stands out from others because of five factors – style, comfort, stability, safety, and power.
Coming with 1999cc and mileage of 9.3L/100km, T-8 boasts an aggressive and muscular front grille design, streamlined body, 18” double colour, and aluminium alloy wheel rim. The T-8 is also facilitated with an energy-absorbing anti-collision beam and 79L fuel tank.
For the comfort of the passengers, it has a premium leather seat and spacious passenger space with manual 6-way driver seat adjustment, an all-black interior, and an electronic-control air-conditioning facility. There are driver and front passenger SRS airbags and front and rear disc brakes to ensure safety.