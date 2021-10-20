Entrepreneurs get a hang of Daraz’s digital initiatives

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam was present at the event as the chief guest, while Rezwanul Haque Jami, Head of eCommerce, a2i Program, ICT Division joined as the special guest.

In his speech, mayor Atiqul said, “In recent times, especially amid the Covid-19 crisis, Daraz has gained significant popularity as a digital platform. My request to everyone present here is that you do not deceive the mass.

“Entrepreneurs need to conduct their businesses in an appropriate manner through sustainable business models, and we need to take our e-commerce forward with credible platforms like Daraz who are able and willing to take complete responsibility for their product quality and delivery.”