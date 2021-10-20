Entrepreneurs get a hang of Daraz’s digital initiatives

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam was present at the event as the chief guest, while Rezwanul Haque Jami, Head of eCommerce, a2i Program, ICT Division joined as the special guest.
In his speech, mayor Atiqul said, “In recent times, especially amid the Covid-19 crisis, Daraz has gained significant popularity as a digital platform. My request to everyone present here is that you do not deceive the mass.
“Entrepreneurs need to conduct their businesses in an appropriate manner through sustainable business models, and we need to take our e-commerce forward with credible platforms like Daraz who are able and willing to take complete responsibility for their product quality and delivery.”
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, “The lively participation of our esteemed sellers and partners in today’s event has inspired me a lot. This spirit of business unity and co-operation is the lifeline of Daraz, which has been proved once again by the successful organisation of this 4th Seller Summit. We wish to move forward with you with equal cooperation in the years to come as well.”
The discussion at the Daraz Seller Summit primarily focused on how sellers in the e-commerce range can conduct their business operations in a simpler and more efficient way as a part of Daraz through the addition and incorporation of modern technology.
The seller summit further discussed numerous upcoming features and initiatives of Daraz ranging from the world’s biggest sale campaign 11.11 to the usage of new attributes of the Daraz App. Currently, Daraz has 40,000 sellers, 2.5 million products and thousands of brands.
Apart from the discussion on digital innovation and e-commerce inclusion, one of the highlights of this year’s Daraz Seller Summit for the guests was the impeccable music arrangement of the popular band ‘Joler Gaan’.
According to the organizers, approximately 800 guests participated in this year’s Daraz Seller Summit. Daraz is a concern of the Alibaba Group.