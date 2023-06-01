Toffee announces top 10 participants of Haamd-O-Naat competition

Toffee has announced the top 10 participants of 'Shurer Shathe Nurer Pothe', the first Haamd-O-Naat competition organised on an OTT platform in Bangladesh. The top participants were rewarded at a ceremony at the head office of mobile operator Banglalink in the city recently.

The competition was launched during Ramadan to uphold the spirit of the holy month. Thousands of Toffee content creators participated in it by submitting their one-minute Haamd-O-Naat videos. Based on the view counts of the videos, Toffee selected the top 10 participants.