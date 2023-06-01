Toffee announces top 10 participants of Haamd-O-Naat competition

Toffee has announced the top 10 participants of 'Shurer Shathe Nurer Pothe', the first Haamd-O-Naat competition organised on an OTT platform in Bangladesh. The top participants were rewarded at a ceremony at the head office of mobile operator Banglalink in the city recently.
The competition was launched during Ramadan to uphold the spirit of the holy month. Thousands of Toffee content creators participated in it by submitting their one-minute Haamd-O-Naat videos. Based on the view counts of the videos, Toffee selected the top 10 participants.
The first, second, and third prizes were awarded to Md Mohsin Hossain from Tangail, Md Akhtarul Alam Shah from Saidpur, and Md Nazmul Hossain from Feni, respectively.
Abdul Muqit Ahmed, digital services director of Toffee, said, “As the first home-grown UGC platform in Bangladesh, Toffee wants to encourage local content creators to showcase their diverse potentials."
"The innovative Haamd-O-Naat competition was launched with the same objective. We congratulate the top participants and hope to see them continue their successful journeys as content creators in our platform,” he added.
Toffee offers video contents to all segments of users and aims to remain committed to providing its viewers with high-quality digital entertainment experiences.