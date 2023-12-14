‘realme’: A manifestation of authentic brand essence

From basic necessities to the very niche luxuries, our choice of consumption happens to be heavily reliant on perception. Before making purchasing decisions, we subconsciously pay a close attention to nitty-gritties such as packaging, color and taglines making sure that the product resonates with ourselves, and that exactly is the essence of branding. Hence, while maintaining quality should be the first priority, building a sustainable brand image makes all the difference.

Presently, the frequent introduction of new products and services designed to meet the worldwide evolving demands has taken the importance of branding to newer levels. More than just names and logos, branding is about creating an identity that delivers to a promise of providing a unique experience. As consumers are increasingly looking for products that they can “relate” to, the success of any brand depends on its ability to resonate with its audience.

As digital dependency is increasing day by day, smartphone companies and tech manufacturers are frequently coming out with something new. With never-ending upgrades and new introductions, the digital world is becoming crowded. Consequently, for tech and smartphone brands, a unique set of qualities must be nurtured - to foster lasting connections with consumers.

Brands that make a difference and address current challenges are becoming increasingly important, as the ones that focus on the improvement of people's lives are standing out. This social consciousness mainly connects with consumers who are looking for brands that contribute positively to the world, rather than just gadgets.