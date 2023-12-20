BAT Bangladesh honoured as a top taxpayer

BAT Bangladesh has been recognised as one of the top taxpayers in the country for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The company contributed Tk 13.52 billion as corporate tax to the national exchequer in the fiscal year, read a press release.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) presented BAT Bangladesh the recognition in ‘others’ category, at an event in Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Dhaka, on Wednesday.