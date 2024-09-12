OPPO A3x Durability Champion launched in Bangladesh
In a fast-paced world where smartphone users face daily wear and tear, global smartphone company OPPO is introducing a new benchmark for durability with the launch of the OPPO A3x (4GB+128GB) in Bangladesh. This device is designed to withstand rain, drops, and tumbles, setting a new standard in smartphone resilience.
The OPPO A3x, now available at OPPO authorised stores across Bangladesh, promises users military-grade shock resistance, multiple liquid resistance, and a substantial 5,100mah battery paired with 45w SUPERVOOCTM flash charge priced at an attractive 16,990 bdt, the a3x (4gb+128gb) is crafted for those who demand exceptional durability without compromising on performance.
From 11-14 September, OPPO A3x purchasers will benefit from a two-year warranty, a complimentary accessories combo box, and exclusive member rewards through O Life.
With military-grade shock resistance, the OPPO A3x is engineered to endure drops from up to 1.2 meters and withstand impacts from multiple angles. Whether it’s a drop from a table or being run over by a speeding bike, this phone is built to handle extreme conditions. Its ultra-slim, sleek design ensures resilience on both the back and the screen.
The OPPO A3x also features multiple liquid resistance, protection against common spills like coffee, milk tea, soup, and porridge. The innovative splash touch feature enhances touch accuracy and responsiveness even when the screen is wet, allowing users to operate their device in light rain, after a swim, or with damp hands.
Equipped with a 45W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge and a 5,100mAh battery, the OPPO A3x offers impressive charging efficiency, reaching 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 74 minutes. The Smart Charging feature adapts to individual charging habits, optimizing battery lifespan and providing a user-centric experience.
The OPPO A3x also boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight, so users can enjoy their favorite content without straining their eyes.
Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, stated, “Our customers’ needs are constantly evolving, and OPPO is dedicated to delivering outstanding durability and reliability with this new device. We are committed to advancing rugged quality in our products, ensuring that users benefit from enhanced features.”
For more information about the OPPO A3x, visit the official OPPO Bangladesh Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh or the official website here: https://www.oppo.com/bd/smartphones/series-a/a3x/.