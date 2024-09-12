OPPO A3x Durability Champion launched in Bangladesh

In a fast-paced world where smartphone users face daily wear and tear, global smartphone company OPPO is introducing a new benchmark for durability with the launch of the OPPO A3x (4GB+128GB) in Bangladesh. This device is designed to withstand rain, drops, and tumbles, setting a new standard in smartphone resilience.

The OPPO A3x, now available at OPPO authorised stores across Bangladesh, promises users military-grade shock resistance, multiple liquid resistance, and a substantial 5,100mah battery paired with 45w SUPERVOOCTM flash charge priced at an attractive 16,990 bdt, the a3x (4gb+128gb) is crafted for those who demand exceptional durability without compromising on performance.

From 11-14 September, OPPO A3x purchasers will benefit from a two-year warranty, a complimentary accessories combo box, and exclusive member rewards through O Life.