Five teens win laptops for contents on cyber safety

The competition was held under a project titled, “Being Safe, Being Cyberpositive,” funded by the U.S. State Department’s South Asia Governance Fund and administered by The Asia Foundation-Bangladesh.
Under this project, the Center for Critical and Qualitative Studies (CQS) of ULAB conducted a baseline survey to understand the internet-use patterns of students aged between 13 and 19, who live outside the urban centers of Bangladesh.
Based on the findings of the survey, the project team developed a strategic intervention and conducted a series of online workshops for the students participated from five regions; Bhairab, Barishal, Satkhira, Jashore and Sreemangal.
Under the supervision of the mentors, these teens then came up with writings, drawings, photography, posters and video works, combining their own experience on virtual world with the knowledge input they received in the workshops. They later published their creations on digital platforms. The top five content creators received the awards.