Five teens win laptops for contents on cyber safety

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Three teenagers from Sreemangal of Moulvibazar and two from Barishal have won laptops for creating online contents on cyber safety and digital literacy, has said a press release.

The winners are Ananta Durba, Ognivo Pranjon, Debosree Yadav from Sreemangal and Jannati Akther Tuva and Kathak Biswas from Barishal.

The virtual award ceremony was held on 23 October where Professor Imran Rahman, adviser to the Board of Trustees of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Md. Afzal Hossain Sarwar, policy specialist (Educational innovation) of a2i and MD Zakaria, senior programme officer of The Asia Foundation-Bangladesh, were present.

The competition was held under a project titled, “Being Safe, Being Cyberpositive,” funded by the U.S. State Department’s South Asia Governance Fund and administered by The Asia Foundation-Bangladesh.

Under this project, the Center for Critical and Qualitative Studies (CQS) of ULAB conducted a baseline survey to understand the internet-use patterns of students aged between 13 and 19, who live outside the urban centers of Bangladesh.

Based on the findings of the survey, the project team developed a strategic intervention and conducted a series of online workshops for the students participated from five regions; Bhairab, Barishal, Satkhira, Jashore and Sreemangal.

Under the supervision of the mentors, these teens then came up with writings, drawings, photography, posters and video works, combining their own experience on virtual world with the knowledge input they received in the workshops. They later published their creations on digital platforms. The top five content creators received the awards.

