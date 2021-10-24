Five teens win laptops for contents on cyber safety

Three teenagers from Sreemangal of Moulvibazar and two from Barishal have won laptops for creating online contents on cyber safety and digital literacy, has said a press release.

The winners are Ananta Durba, Ognivo Pranjon, Debosree Yadav from Sreemangal and Jannati Akther Tuva and Kathak Biswas from Barishal.

The virtual award ceremony was held on 23 October where Professor Imran Rahman, adviser to the Board of Trustees of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Md. Afzal Hossain Sarwar, policy specialist (Educational innovation) of a2i and MD Zakaria, senior programme officer of The Asia Foundation-Bangladesh, were present.