Training, awareness event on sustainable financing held in Rajshahi

GIZ Bangladesh organised a sustainable finance training programme for 30 bankers of Rajshahi, so they support the mobilisation of climate and environment-friendly investment in the private sector.

The training, titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities", was jointly arranged by the sustainable finance department (SFD), Bangladesh Bank and GIZ BD at Royal Raj Hotel in Rajshahi recently, said a press release.

The improved coordination of international climate finance (ICICF) project, implemented by GIZ Bangladesh, on behalf of the German government, is partnering with SFD to organise a series of training on sustainable finance in five out of eight divisions of Bangladesh.