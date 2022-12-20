Local

Training, awareness event on sustainable financing held in Rajshahi

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The training was jointly arranged by the sustainable finance department (SFD), Bangladesh Bank and GIZ BD at Royal Raj Hotel in Rajshahi recently. Courtesy

GIZ Bangladesh organised a sustainable finance training programme for 30 bankers of Rajshahi, so they support the mobilisation of climate and environment-friendly investment in the private sector.

The training, titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities", was jointly arranged by the sustainable finance department (SFD), Bangladesh Bank and GIZ BD at Royal Raj Hotel in Rajshahi recently, said a press release.

The improved coordination of international climate finance (ICICF) project, implemented by GIZ Bangladesh, on behalf of the German government, is partnering with SFD to organise a series of training on sustainable finance in five out of eight divisions of Bangladesh.

The awareness-raising event was held for more than 50 business leaders and entrepreneurs of Rajshahi, who are interested in sustainable financing and investments. This event was also held at the same venue.

Titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities for the Private Sector", the bankers and private sector participants engaged in in-depth discussions with Bangladesh Bank officials on how to easily access the low-cost funding options for sustainable businesses and initiatives.

Rajab Ali, director, sustainable finance department of Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the training programme while Firdaus Ara Hussain, principal advisor of ICICF Project, welcomed the participants at the event.

Technical sessions of the training were conducted by Amitabh Chakraborty, additional director; Rabeya Khandaker, additional director; Abu Rayhan, joint director of the SFD of Bangladesh Bank.

The speakers covered different important areas such as sustainable finance reporting, screening of sustainable financing proposals, green refinance schemes, utilisation of refinancing products, sustainable financing options offered by Bangladesh Bank and low-cost funding alternatives for green investments. The programme was moderated by Ahsan Habib of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).

