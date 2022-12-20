Training, awareness event on sustainable financing held in Rajshahi

The awareness-raising event was held for more than 50 business leaders and entrepreneurs of Rajshahi, who are interested in sustainable financing and investments. This event was also held at the same venue.
Titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities for the Private Sector", the bankers and private sector participants engaged in in-depth discussions with Bangladesh Bank officials on how to easily access the low-cost funding options for sustainable businesses and initiatives.
Rajab Ali, director, sustainable finance department of Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the training programme while Firdaus Ara Hussain, principal advisor of ICICF Project, welcomed the participants at the event.
Technical sessions of the training were conducted by Amitabh Chakraborty, additional director; Rabeya Khandaker, additional director; Abu Rayhan, joint director of the SFD of Bangladesh Bank.
The speakers covered different important areas such as sustainable finance reporting, screening of sustainable financing proposals, green refinance schemes, utilisation of refinancing products, sustainable financing options offered by Bangladesh Bank and low-cost funding alternatives for green investments. The programme was moderated by Ahsan Habib of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).