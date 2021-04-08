foodpanda rolling out refreshed look in Asia

Foodpanda, a leading food and grocery delivery platform in Asia’s, has started rolling out a colorful brand refresh across all its visual designs and a friendlier user interface for its mobile and web applications in more than 400 cities across 12 markets from April 2021.
The brand refresh will be progressively introduced across all online and oﬄine platforms and has already started in Singapore, Bangladesh, and Cambodia, said a press release.
It said the brand refresh will be launching in Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand in the coming weeks.
The brand refresh comes at a time when foodpanda continues to expand its business verticals beyond food delivery into quick commerce (q-commerce), including grocery delivery via pandamart cloud stores and through partnerships with leading shops and convenience stores, the press release reads.
Foodpanda’s enhanced colour palette, as well as the increased prominence of its signature panda logo, caters to an expanding number of new business services.
The press release further said the new home screen of foodpanda app dubbed as ‘bento,’ allows users to seamlessly choose the foodpanda service they need – food delivery, pick-up, shops, or pandamart – while making it easier to explore top restaurants and promotions available in their location.
The symbol of foodpanda, the smiling panda mascot that people know and love remains prominent but now comes in many newer designs, from panda stickers to patterns and shapes, its added.
Foodpanda has been growing its footprint across Asia, providing millions of customers a convenient way to get food and daily essentials delivered safely to doorsteps, which was especially critical amid the pandemic.
A subsidiary of Berlin-based Delivery Hero, foodpanda is the third most downloaded food delivery app in the world in 2020, according to Apptopia.