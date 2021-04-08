foodpanda rolling out refreshed look in Asia

Foodpanda, a leading food and grocery delivery platform in Asia’s, has started rolling out a colorful brand refresh across all its visual designs and a friendlier user interface for its mobile and web applications in more than 400 cities across 12 markets from April 2021.

The brand refresh will be progressively introduced across all online and oﬄine platforms and has already started in Singapore, Bangladesh, and Cambodia, said a press release.

It said the brand refresh will be launching in Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand in the coming weeks.