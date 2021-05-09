foodpanda users can now pay with bKash

Online food delivery platform foodpanda enabled cashless payments a long time ago.

Now, in an effort to make cashless payments even quicker, easier and more accessible, foodpanda has partnered with mobile financial services provider, bKash, said a press release.

It also said from now on users can use bKash on the foodpanda platform. In order to do this, customers have to add their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods.

The recent pandemic has exposed the health risks that come with carrying or handling cash bills, which are passed around with little regard for hygiene.

Now, users can order their favourite meals, essentials, or kitchen goodies using foodpanda, and can pay their dues simply with a few taps of the screen with the bKash payment module.