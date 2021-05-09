foodpanda users can now pay with bKash

Online food delivery platform foodpanda enabled cashless payments a long time ago.
Now, in an effort to make cashless payments even quicker, easier and more accessible, foodpanda has partnered with mobile financial services provider, bKash, said a press release.
It also said from now on users can use bKash on the foodpanda platform. In order to do this, customers have to add their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods.
The recent pandemic has exposed the health risks that come with carrying or handling cash bills, which are passed around with little regard for hygiene.
Now, users can order their favourite meals, essentials, or kitchen goodies using foodpanda, and can pay their dues simply with a few taps of the screen with the bKash payment module.
Users choosing bKash payment will also be able to enjoy exclusive offers in the coming days. During the month of May, foodpanda users can obtain a discount of 40 per cent off up to Tk 70 on minimum order of Tk 100 by using the code “FPBKASH70” on restaurants.
On pandamart, customers will receive a 5 per cent discount, up to Tk 50, on minimum order value of Tk 500 by using the code “FPBKASH50”.
Ambareen Reza, managing director and co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh, said, “Digital payment is fast, reliable and more convenient than cash transactions. We enabled digital payment on foodpanda years back, and now we are introducing bKash payment to ensure that a broader customer base is able to enjoy the convenience of cashless payment.”
About the partnership, bKash chief commercial officer Mizanur Rashid said, “We are thrilled to be working with foodpanda to make the digital payment ecosystem more accessible, contactless and convenient for the customers. As there is no health risk of handling cash, now users can order their favorite food or necessary goods more securely while staying at home amid this pandemic.”