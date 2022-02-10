Freelancers now to receive Payoneer payments through bKash

For now on, freelancers in Bangladesh will receive payments instantly to their bKash accounts from all over the world through Payoneer, said a press release.

The 24/7 real-time payment service will bring more dynamism to the thriving freelancing sector and accelerate the flow of remittance through legal channels to the country.

US-based online payments solution provider Payoneer and private BRAC Bank and bKash, largest mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, jointly launched the service through a virtual event on Thursday.