Japanese education method ‘Kumon’ now in Mohammadpur

BRAC Kumon Mohammadpur Centre was launched on Thursday through an interactive inauguration ceremony.
According to a press release, the occasion was graced by Tushar Bhowmik, chief financial officer of BRAC; Arifa Jesmin Konika, prominent educationist and entrepreneur; Nehal Bin Hasan, head of BRAC Kumon Limited; delegates from Kumon Japan and officials of BRAC Kumon Limited and BRAC.
According to the 2020 survey by Japan's national broadcasting company, NHK World Japan, the 'Kumon' method, considered one of Japan's best inventions, has been successfully improving the math, English, and reading skills of children aged 3 - 16 years in 62 countries worldwide for over 65 years.
Furthermore, the Japanese 'Self Learning Method' also focuses on developing crucial 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving. Kumon places significant emphasis on maximising the potential of each child through an Individual Study Plan.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Tushar Bhowmik said, "BRAC and Kumon share a common objective of empowering individuals to unlock their full potential. BRAC Kumon draws inspiration from the vision of fostering an unstoppable, aware, proficient, and dynamic generation in Bangladesh through the application of the Kumon Method."
Addressing the parents, the special guest, educationalist Arifa Jesmin Konika, said, "As guardians, when we teach our children the process of 'how to learn something themselves' without putting any extra pressure on them, a child can achieve their maximum potential; something which Kumon has been doing for the last 60+ years."
In her opening speech, the instructor of the Mohammadpur Centre, Farhana Jahan, said, "Through BRAC Kumon Mohammadpur Centre, we aim to provide students with a bright future and build a skilled workforce who will contribute to creating a beautiful Bangladesh."
Currently, 10 centres of BRAC Kumon are operating in Dhaka, including the Mohammadpur Centre. There are plans already underway to open 50 centres across the nation by 2025.