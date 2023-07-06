Japanese education method ‘Kumon’ now in Mohammadpur

According to the 2020 survey by Japan's national broadcasting company, NHK World Japan, the 'Kumon' method, considered one of Japan's best inventions, has been successfully improving the math, English, and reading skills of children aged 3 - 16 years in 62 countries worldwide for over 65 years.

Furthermore, the Japanese 'Self Learning Method' also focuses on developing crucial 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving. Kumon places significant emphasis on maximising the potential of each child through an Individual Study Plan.