Grameenphone enriches customer experience with Ericsson
Grameenphone, one of the leading digital connectivity providers in Bangladesh, has completed the world’s largest deployment of the EM24 software solution from Ericsson. This advanced tool efficiently processes vast amounts of network activity data, significantly improving the precision of customer billing and enhancing the customer experience.
This cutting-edge system collects, processes, and mediates massive volumes of data generated from across Grameenphone’s network, providing insights into network performance, customer behavior and billing precision. The EM24 system creates a unified and standardized format of data, setting new standards for operational efficiency and service delivery.
This advanced system is designed to efficiently manage data for over 100 million users, equating to more than six billion data transactions daily, making it one of the largest implementations of its kind in the world. This achievement not only represents a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry but also underscores Grameenphone’s dedication to enhancing service while prioritizing ensuring user data protection.
The numerous benefits of the EM24 solution include real-time processing of usage data, mediation of different data formats and protocols, support for diverse network technologies, and the ability to handle high volumes of data with low latency, while safeguarding customers privacy. This standardized data is then used for various purposes, such as billing, reporting, and analysis to generate more effective bills for customers based on their network usage. It ensures that billing is precise and reflective of the services consumed.
This deployment with monumental capacity introduces the newest generation software features, including a virtualized platform designed to support future technologies, underscoring Grameenphone’s commitment to integrating innovative solutions to deliver superior customer experience.
Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, said, “The deployment of the world’s largest Ericsson EM24 data mediation tool underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity while enhancing our operational efficiency. With real-time data processing, we are ready to cater to our customers' evolving digital needs and lead Bangladesh’s digital transformation, ensuring superior customer experience as we navigate the future of connectivity.”
Niranjan Srinivasan, chief information officer of Grameenphone, said, “The deployment of EM24 by Grameenphone is another step towards hyper personalisation, real-time analytics for usage and context, and AI based insights for customers and retailers. This also improves the quality, consistency, and accuracy of our customer billing."
David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said, “The importance of mediation is ever increasing and today’s complex networks require a fully convergent mediation platform that can bridge all network elements to manage new technology and fast changing business models.”
“We are proud to continue our long-term partnership with Grameenphone to enhance the experience of its subscribers and its operations while continuing to bring world-leading technology to Bangladesh,” he added.