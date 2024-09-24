Grameenphone enriches customer experience with Ericsson

Grameenphone, one of the leading digital connectivity providers in Bangladesh, has completed the world’s largest deployment of the EM24 software solution from Ericsson. This advanced tool efficiently processes vast amounts of network activity data, significantly improving the precision of customer billing and enhancing the customer experience.

This cutting-edge system collects, processes, and mediates massive volumes of data generated from across Grameenphone’s network, providing insights into network performance, customer behavior and billing precision. The EM24 system creates a unified and standardized format of data, setting new standards for operational efficiency and service delivery.

This advanced system is designed to efficiently manage data for over 100 million users, equating to more than six billion data transactions daily, making it one of the largest implementations of its kind in the world. This achievement not only represents a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry but also underscores Grameenphone’s dedication to enhancing service while prioritizing ensuring user data protection.