Grameenphone and IPDC partner to benefit GP STAR customers

Recently, an MoU signing ceremony has been held between Grameenphone and IPDC Finance Ltd. with a view to offer personalized financial solutions to GP STAR customers in the capital's Gulshan area
Recently, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Grameenphone and IPDC Finance Ltd. with a view to offer personalised financial solutions to GP STAR customers. The signing ceremony was held recently at the IPDC premises in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Under the agreement, “GP STAR” customers will now enjoy preferential benefits from IPDC Finance. Under the agreement, “GP STAR” customers now will enjoy 0.25 per cent more than the prevailing card rate on IPDC time deposit products.

Moreover, GP STAR customers can avail Auto Loan and Home Loan at 0.25% less than the prevailing card rate, along with a 50 per cent processing fee waiver. GP STAR customers shall reap the benefits of products like IPDC time deposit (0.25 per cent more interest rate than existing card rate with premium value-added service), home loan and auto loan (up to 85 per cent of the asset value and other exciting features) through designated RM support from IPDC who shall cater to all account related query or specific requirements.

GP STAR customers can avail of the offer through MyGP App, sending an SMS with the keyword ‘IPDC’ to 29000. For more information, visit: https://www.grameenphone.com/star-program/special-offers/ipdc-finance-ltd

