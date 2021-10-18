Grameenphone and IPDC partner to benefit GP STAR customers

Moreover, GP STAR customers can avail Auto Loan and Home Loan at 0.25% less than the prevailing card rate, along with a 50 per cent processing fee waiver. GP STAR customers shall reap the benefits of products like IPDC time deposit (0.25 per cent more interest rate than existing card rate with premium value-added service), home loan and auto loan (up to 85 per cent of the asset value and other exciting features) through designated RM support from IPDC who shall cater to all account related query or specific requirements.
GP STAR customers can avail of the offer through MyGP App, sending an SMS with the keyword ‘IPDC’ to 29000. For more information, visit: https://www.grameenphone.com/star-program/special-offers/ipdc-finance-ltd