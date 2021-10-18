Grameenphone and IPDC partner to benefit GP STAR customers

Recently, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Grameenphone and IPDC Finance Ltd. with a view to offer personalised financial solutions to GP STAR customers. The signing ceremony was held recently at the IPDC premises in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Under the agreement, “GP STAR” customers will now enjoy preferential benefits from IPDC Finance. Under the agreement, “GP STAR” customers now will enjoy 0.25 per cent more than the prevailing card rate on IPDC time deposit products.