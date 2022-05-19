Grameenphone launches "GP Academy" in Partnership with Telenor and Cisco

Grameenphone has been upskilling university students over the past two years through the "GP Explorers" programme, successfully preparing students for the workplace. And now, with GP Academy to the aim is to spread this impact nationwide. The Career Launchpad programme within GP Academy is specially designed to bridge the gaps between academic knowledge and the professional world, guiding students through practical and industry-oriented skills. GP Academy courses offer augmented academic knowledge from the classrooms to prepare young minds for the next stages of their career.

Chief Guest, Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary), National Skills Development Authority, expressed his full support for this unique initiative from Grameenphone. He mentioned, "I am delighted to see the participation from Grameenphone to support the very critical area of building skills through their technology and innovation. Such an initiative from the private sector will be impactful to upskill the youth and prepare them for real work."