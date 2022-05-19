Grameenphone launches "GP Academy" in Partnership with Telenor and Cisco

Grameenphone has been upskilling university students over the past two years through the "GP Explorers" programme, successfully preparing students for the workplace. And now, with GP Academy to the aim is to spread this impact nationwide. The Career Launchpad programme within GP Academy is specially designed to bridge the gaps between academic knowledge and the professional world, guiding students through practical and industry-oriented skills. GP Academy courses offer augmented academic knowledge from the classrooms to prepare young minds for the next stages of their career.
Chief Guest, Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary), National Skills Development Authority, expressed his full support for this unique initiative from Grameenphone. He mentioned, "I am delighted to see the participation from Grameenphone to support the very critical area of building skills through their technology and innovation. Such an initiative from the private sector will be impactful to upskill the youth and prepare them for real work."
Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Telenor ASA, also mentioned the potential of such an academy. She said, "Building future skills is crucial for building a sustainable tomorrow. Today I am delighted to be a part of the launch of Grameenphone Academy in collaboration with Telenor and Cisco. I believe and hope our collective efforts with credible global partners will play a pivotal role in developing digital skills for the youth of Bangladesh, accelerating digitalization, and creating a competitive workforce globally."
Yasir Azman, CEO Grameenphone, said, "At Grameenphone, we aspire to unleash the true potential of youth in Bangladesh, through our tech, innovation and social impact projects. We have been striving to enable youth with critical digital competencies through our different upskilling platforms. In continuation of our series of endeavors to empower youth with future-ready skills, I am hopeful GP Academy, in collaboration with Telenor & Cisco, will unleash possibilities of youth through transformative skills that will contribute to become Bangladesh a smart nation."
Fakhruddin Ahmed, Country General Manager, Cisco, Bangladesh, said, "We are excited about the partnership with Telenor and Grameenphone and the possibilities it beholds by leveraging Cisco's Networking Academy. It is a step towards realigning the existing talent with emerging technologies, making them more cyber smart, and ultimately enabling better job opportunities and futureproofing the youth of Bangladesh for the digital world."
A launch event was held on 18 May, 2022, at the GP House, where Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary), NSDA, attended as the chief guest. Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Telenor Group, was the special guest.
To be a part of the futureproof journey of GP Academy and access its courses, please visit https://grameenphone.academy .