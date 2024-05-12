Mega giveaway with ST Pay at ShareTrip

ST Pay (ShareTrip Pay) is the country’s first travel wallet, introduced by ShareTrip on its 4th anniversary in November 2023. It is an innovative payment platform that has been designed to create hassle-free travel experiences. The ‘Gorome Chorom Bepar’ campaign is only available to ST Pay users.

Users, who will avail services from ShareTrip and pay by ST Pay, will get opportunities to win unique prizes during the ShareTrip Mega Giveaway Contest. Customers can win international flights to Istanbul (Turkey) and domestic flights to Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Chattogram, Saidpur and more.