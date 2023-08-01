vivo brings new smartphone 

vivo, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest addition to the Y series, the vivo Y27. Packed with fast charging and a powerful battery, the Y27 promises to be a game-changer for online learning, movie watching, and series enthusiasts.
The vivo Y27 boasts a smart and elite appearance, available in two captivating color options: Burgundy Black and Sea Blue. Weighing a mere 190 grams, the smartphone comes with a reasonable price tag of Tk 22,999, making it a hit among young users seeking style and functionality, read a press release.
The design of the vivo Y27 sets it apart from its competitors. Unlike traditional box-shaped camera modules, the Y27 features a unique dual camera module design with a rear flash. The camera lens is encircled by a stunning golden dual ring that adds a touch of elegance to the smartphone's overall look.
Users will be pleased with the Starry AG (Anti-Glare) technology in the Burgundy Black variant and the Glittery AG effect on the Sea Blue variant, providing both a unique feel and a satisfying grip when holding the device.
One of the standout features of the vivo Y27 is its 44-watt fast charging-capable Type-C flash charger, ensuring that the 5000 mAh battery charges quickly. This makes it an ideal choice for continuous gaming, binge-watching, and everyday tasks, as charging worries will be a thing of the past.
Under the hood, the vivo Y27 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and an updated Funtouch OS 13 operating system, delivering a seamless user experience in touch and scrolling. With 6GB RAM and a 128GB ROM, users can easily download apps, store data, capture photos, and record HD videos without any hassle.
With a 2.5D curved design and square-shaped body, the smartphone's body dimensions are 164.06 x 76.17 x 8.07 mm, and it weighs only 190 grams, providing a comfortable and lightweight grip.
Despite having a large body-to-display ratio, the vivo Y27 doesn't feel overly big, making it easy to use both during the day and at night, even in different lighting conditions. Its 6.64-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels delivers excellent visuals even in outdoor lighting.
Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the 50-megapixel Ultra Clear camera, capturing photos with authentic, natural, and energetic tonality. The 8-megapixel front camera beautifully captures memorable moments with family and friends, adding a touch of humor to cherished memories.
The vivo Y27 also offers various camera modes and features, including Portrait mode, Night mode, Panorama, Live Photos, Slow Motion, Time-lapse, and more.
It is a versatile and user-friendly smartphone, appealing to both photography enthusiasts and casual users alike.