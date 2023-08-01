vivo brings new smartphone 

The design of the vivo Y27 sets it apart from its competitors. Unlike traditional box-shaped camera modules, the Y27 features a unique dual camera module design with a rear flash. The camera lens is encircled by a stunning golden dual ring that adds a touch of elegance to the smartphone's overall look.

Users will be pleased with the Starry AG (Anti-Glare) technology in the Burgundy Black variant and the Glittery AG effect on the Sea Blue variant, providing both a unique feel and a satisfying grip when holding the device.

One of the standout features of the vivo Y27 is its 44-watt fast charging-capable Type-C flash charger, ensuring that the 5000 mAh battery charges quickly. This makes it an ideal choice for continuous gaming, binge-watching, and everyday tasks, as charging worries will be a thing of the past.