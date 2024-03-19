BRAC Bank relocates branch in new premises on Madani Avenue
BRAC Bank has opened a relocated branch in spacious new premises on Madani Avenue in Gulshan in the capital on Tuesday.
This branch has been shifted from Natun Bazar and renamed the Madani Avenue Branch.
At the spacious new location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers. This relocation signifies BRAC Bank's commitment to continuously elevating its customer service standards using modern infrastructure.
Selim R F Hussain, managing director and chief executive officer, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at Grameen Banglar Akshay Tower on Madani Avenue on 13 March, 2024. Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches of the BRAC bank was also present at the inauguration ceremony.
AKM Tareq and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal heads, and senior bank officials were also present.
On this occasion, Selim RF Hussain, said, “As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. BRAC Bank’s best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to individual customers and business clients in this financially important area as their partner in prosperity.”
“With our enhanced presence in the Gulshan area, locals will enjoy the most modern online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we promise a ‘delightful customer experience’ for the neighbourhood's people. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.
With 187 branches, 40 sub-branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME unit offices, and 1,080 agent banking outlets, BRAC Bank stands tall as one of Bangladesh’s most expansive banking networks.