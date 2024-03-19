BRAC Bank relocates branch in new premises on Madani Avenue

BRAC Bank has opened a relocated branch in spacious new premises on Madani Avenue in Gulshan in the capital on Tuesday.

This branch has been shifted from Natun Bazar and renamed the Madani Avenue Branch.

At the spacious new location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers. This relocation signifies BRAC Bank's commitment to continuously elevating its customer service standards using modern infrastructure.

Selim R F Hussain, managing director and chief executive officer, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at Grameen Banglar Akshay Tower on Madani Avenue on 13 March, 2024. Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches of the BRAC bank was also present at the inauguration ceremony.