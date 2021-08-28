Huawei distributes relief among 2,000 flood-affected families in Netrakona

Huawei distributed the relief items among the needy as part of its recent initiative ‘In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh – Here For You’ as a wake of floods hit various places in Bangladesh recently.
A relief distribution event was held to this end. Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar virtually graced the event as the chief guest. Zhang Zhengjun, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, deputy commissioner, Sumon Chakraborty, chairman, and AHM Ariful Islam, UNO, Khaliajuri upazila, Netrokona were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, minister Mustafa Jabbar said, “First of all, I thank Huawei and welcome their efforts to contribute to the development of the country’s telecommunications sector. We are on the path of building a Digital Bangladesh, and digital connectivity is the backbone of Digital Bangladesh. We are grateful to Huawei as they are helping us to build Digital Bangladesh and the digital highway. In addition, I thank Huawei for providing state-of-the-art technology services. They have been operating in the country for 22 years and are also providing support for digital connectivity.”
He added, “Due to natural reasons, the life of the people of the Haor region does not match with all other regions of the country. It is also difficult for people on the plains to guess that there is vicinity that turns it into a sea in the rainy season. I thank Huawei for standing beside us whenever need. Through the relief assistance program, Huawei has fulfilled its promise. It is a rare instance to extend help in such a remote area of Bangladesh. Concerned people from Huawei have become involved in this activity with their presence. I would like to thank Huawei and its CEO again for this,” he added.
The CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, Zhang Zhengjun, said, “This relief program is our holistic approach “In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh-Here for You” towards the betterment of lives in the flood-affected areas, and this includes our efforts to make people’s lives better. As a localized global company in Bangladesh, we take pride in being locally global and always respond according to that to fulfill our responsibilities in the communities where we operate and look forward to contributing more. ”
Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner, Netrakona, said on this occasion, “First, I would like to thank Huawei for standing beside the flood-affected people of Khaliajuri Upazila in addition to their contributions to building Digital Bangladesh. Apart from the government’s efforts, contributions from the organizations that have extended their help for the people living in these remote areas have given the people a respite from their adversaries caused by the pandemic and the flood. These relief materials will be of great help to them.”
AHM Ariful Islam, UNO, Khaliajuri, Netrakona, said, “For the last three years, Huawei has been distributing relief among flood-affected people in this region. As this is a Haor area, this region suffers from inundation most of the time of the year. Against such a backdrop, I think at least 15,000-16,000 people have come under this relief program. I hope such initiative will be extended further and Huawei will select remote areas like Khaliajuri in future.”
“This area remains inundated for six months of the year and dry for another six months. I thank both Huawei and our minister for arranging such a relief program every year. I hope the scope of this relief program will be extended in future”, said Sumon Chakraborty, chairman of Khaliajuri upazila.
Huawei has recently launched an initiative, ‘In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh,’ to contribute to the welfare of the people of Bangladesh. Under this initiative, digital educational devices and health care equipment were given to Obhizatrik school at the beginning of this month. Like the relief distribution, Huawei would continue to contribute to the social amelioration of the local people in the days to come, high officials from Huawei informed.