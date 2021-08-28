Huawei distributes relief among 2,000 flood-affected families in Netrakona

The CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, Zhang Zhengjun, said, “This relief program is our holistic approach “In Bangladesh, For Bangladesh-Here for You” towards the betterment of lives in the flood-affected areas, and this includes our efforts to make people’s lives better. As a localized global company in Bangladesh, we take pride in being locally global and always respond according to that to fulfill our responsibilities in the communities where we operate and look forward to contributing more. ”

Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner, Netrakona, said on this occasion, “First, I would like to thank Huawei for standing beside the flood-affected people of Khaliajuri Upazila in addition to their contributions to building Digital Bangladesh. Apart from the government’s efforts, contributions from the organizations that have extended their help for the people living in these remote areas have given the people a respite from their adversaries caused by the pandemic and the flood. These relief materials will be of great help to them.”