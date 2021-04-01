Huawei posts 3.8pc growth in pandemic-hit 2020

Chinese tech giant Huawei recorded its global sales revenue in 2020, climbing up 3.8 per cent to Tk 11,530 billion (1,153,000 crore), as its net profit grew by 3.2 per cent to Tk 835 billion (83,500 crore).

The company disclosed the figures in its 2020 Annual Report on its website. An international Big Four accounting firm, KPMG, audited the company’s all financial statements independently, said a press release.

The deputy chairman of Huawei, Ken Hu, "Over the past year we've held strong in the face of adversity. We've kept innovating to create value for our customers, to help fight the (coronavirus) pandemic, and to support both economic recovery and social progress around the world. We also took this opportunity to further enhance our operations, leading to a performance that was largely in line with forecast.”