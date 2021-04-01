Huawei posts 3.8pc growth in pandemic-hit 2020

Chinese tech giant Huawei recorded its global sales revenue in 2020, climbing up 3.8 per cent to Tk 11,530 billion (1,153,000 crore), as its net profit grew by 3.2 per cent to Tk 835 billion (83,500 crore).
The company disclosed the figures in its 2020 Annual Report on its website. An international Big Four accounting firm, KPMG, audited the company’s all financial statements independently, said a press release.
The deputy chairman of Huawei, Ken Hu, "Over the past year we've held strong in the face of adversity. We've kept innovating to create value for our customers, to help fight the (coronavirus) pandemic, and to support both economic recovery and social progress around the world. We also took this opportunity to further enhance our operations, leading to a performance that was largely in line with forecast.”
“Despite a challenging business environment, we remained committed to a globalized and diversified supply chain – one that doesn't rely on any single country or region, but instead makes use of global resources to ensure supply continuity," Ken Hu added.
In 2020, Huawei's carrier business continued to ensure the stable operations of more than 1,500 networks across over 170 countries and regions throughout Covid-19 lockdowns, which helped support telework, online learning, and online shopping for people around the world.
Working together with carriers, Huawei helped provide a superior connected experience. According to 5G experience tests conducted by multiple third-party organizations in major cities around the world, Huawei-built 5G networks ranked first for user experience on carrier networks.
Huawei also worked with carriers worldwide to implement more than 3,000 5G innovation projects in over 20 industries like coal mining, steel production, ports, and manufacturing.
Over the past year, Huawei's enterprise business stepped up efforts to develop innovative scenario-based solutions and create a digital ecosystem "of all, by all, and for all". The company provided technical expertise and solutions that proved vital in the fight against coronavirus.
One example is an AI-assisted diagnostic solution based on Huawei Cloud that helped hospitals the world over reduces the burden on their medical infrastructure.
Huawei also worked with partners to launch cloud-based online learning platforms for more than 50 million primary and secondary school students.
It is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services, Huawei is an independent, privately-held and fully employee-owned company. It employs more than 194,000 people in more than 170 countries and regions.
Huawei has been operating in Bangladesh for over 21 years, working in the country’s ICT and telecom industries to fulfill the dream of ‘Digital Bangladesh’ by bringing technical benefits to the people as well as contributing to society with different CSR programs.