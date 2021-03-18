Huawei records biggest jump in patent ownership in 2020

“And the royalty rate, we announced, will increase 5G adoption by giving 5G implementers a more transparent cost structure that will inform their investment decisions moving forward,” he added

Huawei filed its first patent application in China back in 1995, and its first patent application in the US in 1999. In 2008, the WIPO listed Huawei as no. 1 in terms of number of patent applications. In 2019, Huawei ranked second in Europe in terms of the number of patents granted.

Huawei has been able to pull off such legit success in patent ownership owing to their long-term commitment to contributing to Intellectual Property (IP). Huawei has 105,000 research and development employees, around 53.4 per cent of the company’s total workforce whereas its R&D investments totaled Rmb131.7bn, according to the press release.